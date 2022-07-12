INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for robbery after he forced an employee to open a business’s safe at gunpoint.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery occurred on June 27 when a man entered Pull-A-Part, located at 2505 Producers Lane, armed with a green and gray semi-automatic pistol.

Police described the robber as a white male in his 20s who stood between 5′ 10″ and 6′ tall and weighed around 175 pounds. He was dressed in a black sweatshirt with NASA written on the front along with wearing black shorts, a light gray baseball cap, gray gloves and a red bandana.

Surveillance photo released by authorities of the robber

Police said after holding the gun on staff until the safe was opened, the robber fled out the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police urge anyone who may have information about the suspect or the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.