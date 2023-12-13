INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck stolen on the city’s south side that had a dog inside.

The Southeast District of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released photographs that showed the stolen truck along with dog named Bella that are both missing.

Police said the suspect is likely from the area of Keystone and Hanna avenues on the city’s south side since he was on foot when he stole the pickup truck.

Anyone with information can contact IMPD at (317) 327-0113.