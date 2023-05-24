INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and chasing a woman Tuesday on the city’s near east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent out a release Wednesday asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding an unknown man involved in a crime.

IMPD said officers were contacted around 11 a.m. Tuesday by a female claiming she had been grabbed and chased by an unknown male in the 500 block of Dorman Street, an area near the intersection of E. Michigan and Pine streets on the city’s near east side. The woman told police she did not know the man and that he fled before IMPD arrived.

The victim described the man as around 5’10” and 200 pounds with a round face. IMPD said he was wearing grey jogger sweatpants, a blue zip-up jacket and a beanie cap. A photo of the suspect, provided by IMPD, can be seen below:

Photo of male suspect (via IMPD)

Anyone with information on the incident or the man is being asked to call IMPD East District Det. Jonathan Burger at (317) 327-6228 or email him at Jonathan.Burger@indy.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 to remain anonymous.