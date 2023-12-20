INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking the public for help identifying a “person of interest” in a sexual assault case detectives are investigating on the city’s near west side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent a news release Wednesdsay asking for help locating a man allegedly involved in a sexual assault last month on W. 10th Street.

IMPD said sex crimes detectives are investigating the alleged assault, which occurred on Nov. 18 in a business restroom in the 1700 block of W 10th Street on the city’s near west side.

“Detectives have been unsuccessful in identifying a person of interest in this case and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him,” IMPD said.

A photo of the person of interest, provided by IMPD, can be seen below:

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo is being asked to contact IMPD Det. Noe Reyes by calling (317) 327-8040 or e-mailing Noe.Reyes@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.