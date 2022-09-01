INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Freddie Orr Jr., age 33, is accused of assaulting a man downtown back in June. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Orr Jr. should call 911 immediately. The public can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the assault happened on June 20. Police were called to the area Massachusetts Avenue and Michigan Street just after 2 a.m., where they found a man who had been assaulted. He was taken to the hospital for further observation and later released.

Detectives investigated the incident and determined Orr Jr. to be a suspect, IMPD said.