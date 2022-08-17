INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for murder.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday said it is looking for Malik Bennett, who has an active warrant for murder out of Monroe County.

IMPD added that detectives have reason to believe he may be in Indianapolis but did not provide further details.

Malik Bennett (Photo Provided By IMPD)

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, where you can leave anonymous tip.