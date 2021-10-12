Missing 18-year-old 1 of 3 people found dead on Indy’s south side

UPDATE:

Authorities said Wednesday that 18-year-old Joseph Thomas was one of three people found dead Tuesday night in a wooded area on the south side of Indianapolis.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 18-year-old man.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Joseph Thomas was last seen on October 10 in the 200 block of East Hannah Avenue, located on the city’s south side.

Police described Thomas as 5’8″, 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and braces on his teeth.

IMPD added that Thomas may need medical attention.

Anyone who finds him is asked to call 911 immediately.