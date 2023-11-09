EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article said IMPD was involved in a “pursuit” of the suspect. The story has been edited to clarify the department’s wording.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are currently conducting an investigation at an east side scrapyard after a stolen vehicle suspect led officers there and more stolen cars were found inside.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3 p.m. Thursday officers began following a suspect reportedly driving a stolen Hyundai on the city’s east side.

Officers caught up with the suspect, who then reportedly drove into a scrapyard near the intersection of Arthington Boulevard and Ribble Road. IMPD said officers then apprehended the suspect, but the job was not yet done.

Soon after, IMPD said that the officers located two more cars confirmed to have been stolen. Now, the department is currently waiting for a search warrant to see if there are additional stolen vehicles inside.

This is not the first time that local police have dealt with the scrapyard, which is located near E. 30th Street and Euclid Avenue.

IMPD busted a “chop shop” located at the same location in March of 2022, according to previous reports. In total, 20 stolen vehicles were recovered at the time. For more on that story, click here.