INDIANAPOLIS – Reported street racers were arrested Sunday after ramming into the back of a car that a pregnant woman was driving on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, according to court documents.

Drivers Cesar Carbajal and Kendall Taylor were both charged with a Speed Contest, a Class B Misdemeanor; Reckless Driving, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 3700 block of West Kessler Boulevard North Drive on Sept. 10 at approximately 11 p.m. on a report of accident with personal injury.

Upon arrival, officers located a large gathering of individuals and discovered that were three vehicles involved in the accident. Officers spent their initial time at the scene moving more than 50 pedestrians walking around the area.

With further investigation, it was determined that the race was occurring on a street that had a right-handed lane that came to an end. The racers did not know the street was coming to an end and they reportedly rammed into the back of her car. Although she could see their headlights, she said that she had no time to react to the approaching vehicles before they crashed.

Upon inspection of the crash, investigators believe that the street racers were going at least twice the speed limit. Carbajal, the driver of a 2008 Dodge Charger, claimed to have been driving 65 mph in the 35 mph speed zone. Taylor, the driver of a 2017 Ford Focus, claimed that he was driving the speed limit.

The pregnant woman was transported to Methodist Hospital after describing pain in her side and shoulder as well as bruising. She was later released. The other passenger in her car experienced neck and leg pain. Their car, a 2016 Hyundai Tucson, was totaled.