INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to the Indianapolis murder of Da’Tara Johnson after he was located in Phoenix by the U.S. Marshals.

Anthony York is charged with murder and carrying a handgun without a license. He remains in custody in Arizona.

Johnson, whom friends and family called “Baby Dee,” was killed one month shy of her 19th birthday. Family members held a domestic awareness march on her birthday, Feb. 25, hoping her story could lead others to resources and help and spare them a similar fate.

“She was only 18. She had a long life to live,” said her mother Amber Freeman. “It’s hard. It’s hard. It’s hard.”

Da’Tara Johnson

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the report of a person shot at 4128 Creek Way on Jan. 16. There, officers discovered Johnson. She’d been shot and killed, pronounced dead at the scene.

“I didn’t know she was going through stuff. I kind of suspected it a little bit, but I didn’t think it was that far,” said Freeman.

“You’d be surprised how many teens are going through this. Living in your home and you don’t even know.”

Police said detectives were able to determine York as the suspect through the course of their investigation. York, who was wanted in Marion County on two warrants, ended up being tracked to Phoenix. IMPD homicide detectives traveled to Phoenix and spent five days working with the U.S. Marshals and the Phoenix Police Department. On Feb. 10, York was arrested by a SWAT team.

“The untimely death of Da’Tara Johnson was tragic, and today I’m pleased that IMPD detectives identified and apprehended the suspect believed to be responsible for her unnecessary death,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “From the onset of this investigation, IMPD homicide detectives Steven Gray and Matthew Pankonie demonstrated undeniable sacrifice, meticulous investigative strategy, tireless effort, and incredible commitment to the investigation, family, and memory of Ms. Johnson.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Steven Gray in the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.