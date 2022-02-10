INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for whoever used a stolen truck to try to steal ATMs from two separate banks early Thursday.

According to police, just before 3:30 a.m., a truck with chains attached was first spotted at an ATM at a Regions bank on W. 71st Street. People inside the vehicle unsuccessfully tried to steal that ATM.

The suspects then drove the truck to a Huntington bank in the 6700 block of Rockville Road. Their second attempt to steal an ATM was also successful.

Investigators say surveillance video showed two males dressed in all black clothing and masks leaving the truck behind. They appeared to be carrying tools including a hammer.

Police say the truck had a flat tire when they recovered it. It was reported stolen last week to IMPD’s southeast district.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.