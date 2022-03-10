INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD’s Northwest District seized pounds of marijuana and THC candies while serving a search warrant.

The district tweeted its Violence Reduction Team and a Violent Crime Task Force seized 38 pounds of marijuana, 27 pounds of THC candies, 1,354 grams of THC wax, 260 vape cartridges, and 1,300 packages of THC-infused cereal. Three handguns were also taken as evidence.







Photos provided by @IMPDNW

This is part of an ongoing investigation, so details about the location and date of the search warrant are not being disclosed in order to avoid compromising the case.