IMPD: Teen driver in custody after chase in stolen car through downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was taken into custody after police say he led officers on a chase through Indianapolis Thursday.

Police say it began when a disturbance was reported at a gas station on Indy’s near northwest side.

When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle and scanned its license plate. The vehicle came back as stolen.

IMPD tried to pull the car over, but they say the driver took off and led them on a pursuit that took them through the downtown area. It ended at the intersection of Drover Street and Oliver Avenue on the near west side.

The driver, who police say is in his mid-teens, then took off and ran from the car, but police were able to catch up with him.

He was taken into custody at a juvenile detention center.

A female passenger was in the car, but she was not arrested.