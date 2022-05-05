INDIANAPOLIS — The third victim in a deadly triple shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis has died, according to IMPD.

The shooting was on Tuesday in the 3400 block of Caroline Street (near 34th and Keystone) sometime after 3 a.m.

Police found three men shot inside a vehicle. Two were pronounced dead at the scene. The third man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD announced the third man died in the hospital on May 4.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.