IMPD to sustain increased patrols, pleads with community to help quell violence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The pressure’s on to prevent more violence before another person’s killed in the city. 127 people have been killed in the city since the start of the year, which is 16 more lives lost than this time last year when we mourned more homicides than ever.

This weekend downtown, one person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings, as tens of thousands of visitors came to the city for the holiday weekend.

“How do we stop those who have conflicts with other folks before it results in picking up that firearm to hurt someone,” Public Information Officer William Young said of the issue surrounding violence.

During a virtual briefing last week, Mayor Joe Hogsett tried to calm concerns before the holiday weekend.

“I want to reassure everyone on the call that downtown remains the safest neighborhood in the city,” Hogsett said. “IMPD does have a robust presence in the downtown area, and it will certainly be so this upcoming holiday weekend.”

IMPD said they plan to keep increased patrols downtown during the weekends, calling on assistance from their special event and emergency response teams.

“From the chief of police down, that is our number one priority, trying to get our hands wrapped around the gun violence,” Young said.

Along with the shootings, police also confiscated 8 guns, either illegally possessed or possessed by someone committing a crime and made six arrests. This happed during a special detail in the downtown district focused on preventing further gun violence.

Still, it wasn’t enough to prevent deadly gunfire.

“We can’t put officers on every corner of the street,” Young said. “So we don’t know when somebody’s going to turn to gun violence.”