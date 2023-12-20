INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released information regarding two Tuesday night arrests that led to the reported recovery of multiple illegally possessed firearms, as well as drugs.

According to a post on the IMPD Facebook page, officers were following up on information regarding a possible fugitive, identified by police as 20-year-old Kevion Noel, at a home on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. Officials said Noel had a warrant for dealing marijuana and resisting law enforcement.

The post said that officers attempted to stop a vehicle in relation to the investigation on a traffic violation near Shelby St. and Albany St. While the car initially stopped, the post read that the car drove off and IMPD began to pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Jamar Williams, was stopped near Nelson St. and Dietz St and Williams reportedly got out of the vehicle, jumped a fence and dropped the backpack he was holding.

IMPD said that officers located two handguns, a “large amount of marijuana” and scales inside the backpack. An additional firearm was located inside Williams’ vehicle. The post read that officers located Williams and he was taken into custody.

Officers said that Noel was not in the vehicle, but was located near the home on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. The post read that Noel also had a firearm, marijuana and scales inside the vehicle he was located in.

The post read that Williams was arrested for resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement by fleeing, possession of a machine gun and dealing marijuana. Noel was arrested for his warrant, as well as additional charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and dealing marijuana.