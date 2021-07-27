IMPD vehicle pursuit ends in deadly crash, killing suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash, killing the pursued driver.

It began with a stolen vehicle investigation about 11 p.m. Monday on Shelby Street near Garfield Park on the city’s south side. Police say the suspect fled from police and that a pursuit ensued with speeds reaching 60 miles per hour.

In the 4500 block of Madison Avenue, investigators say the driver may have struck a median, lost control, rolled down an embankment and was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle then landed on the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No police or others were injured.

“It was an unfortunate event,” said IMPD Night Watch Commander Kerry Buckner. “The only good thing is that no innocent civilians were hurt. None of our officers were hurt, and we’re just thankful for that.”

Police say the chase lasted only a few minutes, and IMPD internal officers are investigating to ensure the officer was in the right to initiate a pursuit of the suspect.