IMPD: Violent felon arrested for gun possession 1 month after conviction

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man Wednesday for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon just one month after he was convicted of that same charge, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

IMPD said the FBI relayed information regarding the activities of 24-year-old Dino Thompson III to IMPD detectives on Wednesday.

Detectives pulled Thompson III over in the area of E. 42nd St. and N. Mitthoeffer Rd. During the traffic stop, police said detectives developed probable cause to search the vehicle. They found a handgun, suspected narcotics and $3,640 in U.S. currency, according to IMPD.

Police noted that Thompson III was on community corrections at the time after he was convicted of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in December of 2021.

At age 17, Thompson III was arrested in the murder of a 13-year-old boy, but the case was dismissed due to “evidentiary problems,” prosecutors said.