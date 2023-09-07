INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said a person arrived at Methodist Hospital in critical condition after being shot on the city’s near northwest side Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to 1701 N. Senate Boulevard around 8:38 p.m. in response to a walk-in person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

IMPD said preliminary information indicates this shooting may have originally taken place near the 1300 block of W. 26 Street. IMPD also responded to a person shot run at that address around 7:45 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.