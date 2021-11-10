IMPD: Woman arrested for role in death of 18-year-old found shot in crashed car

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman for her role in the death of a woman killed on the near northeast side of Indianapolis back in April.

Just before 4 p.m. on April 24, police were called to the 2700 Block of N. Baltimore Ave. in response to a crash.

Officers arrived to find 18-year-old Kianna Mimms in the driver’s seat of a crashed vehicle with serious injuries. She was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased a short time after arrival.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said hospital staff told detectives that Mimms had been shot. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.

On November 5, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Bethany Shaffer for her alleged role in Mimms’ death.

The next day, officers with the Lawrence Police Department found and arrested Shaffer.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Jesus Soria with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.