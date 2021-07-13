IMPD: Woman found dead determined to have died from gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman found dead Monday night on Indianapolis’ near west side was later determined to have died from a gunshot wound after the county coroner performed an autopsy, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of Luett Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a woman with “injuries consistent with trauma.” IEMS pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity will be released once next-of-kin is notified.

An investigation into her death is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).