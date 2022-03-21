INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot on the north side overnight Monday in what IMPD says is an attempted robbery.

According to IMPD, the female victim was taking out the trash at apartments off Harcourt Road (near 79th and Ditch Road) around 12:25 a.m.

Three males reportedly tried to rob her and shot her before taking off.

The female was taken to the hospital. She was last said to be stable.

According to IMPD, there is no danger to the community and the area has been secured.

It’s unclear if this was a targeted attack or a random crime.