PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland man caught with child porn on his computer reportedly told police that he got a “kick” out of child porn and had been viewing it for 20 years, further telling officers that “he does not see a problem” with viewing nude, sexual images of children.

Thomas J. Clutter, 77, is charged with possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

According to court documents, Clutter’s cache of child porn was discovered by a sergeant with the Jay County Sheriff’s Department who worked part-time as a computer technician at a Portland business.

The sergeant had reportedly been installing RAM on Clutter’s computer when he spotted a slide show of child porn images on the computer, court documents reveal.

When Clutter was brought in for questioning, the 77-year-old man admitted to having a collection of child porn and told officers that he’d been viewing child pornography for the last 20 years, according to court documents.

Clutter said he got a “kick” out of child porn and downloaded the images from “the dark web.”

In court documents, investigators claim that Clutter defended his actions by claiming that “he does not see a problem with viewing child pornography and does not think it is all that wrong.”

Clutter has not been arrested, according to court records, but instead was given a summons to appear in court. He has an initial hearing set for Thursday.

If convicted, Clutter can face between one to six years in prison.