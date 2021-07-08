Indiana senator looking for ways the state can assist Indianapolis during surge in homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man killed outside his own home on Indy’s south side is being investigated as a homicide.

The killing took place in the 4500 block of Earlham Drive.

Just after 6:30 in the morning, police were called and found a man dead in the driveway of his home.

“We are currently still investigating this incident to see what led up to this. Right now we know there’s undisclosed trauma to the body,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook.

While the circumstances of that death remain unclear, over the weekend a different family on Earlham also suffered a tragic loss, after a 22-year-old man was found shot to death in a field at the nearby Fox Club apartments less than a half mile away.

“I just don’t understand why this happened to him,” said the victim’s mother, Latoya Over.

Over said her son, Dennis Riley, was mentally under-developed for his age and claims people often took advantage of that mental illness, which may have led to his death on Saturday.

“You know he always wanted to help somebody. He wanted to make a friend wherever he went,” said Kevin Over.

The two killings, which are among the 133 homicides this year, has one state lawmaker discussing whether the state can somehow assist the city in combating the violence.

“We need to step up and figure out collectively how we can intervene and reduce the number of homicides in Indianapolis,” said State Sen. Jack Sandlin, (R-Indianapolis).

State Sen. Sandlin doesn’t have specific solutions to the violence, but says he is reaching out to the governor, business leaders and others to see what more can be done to combat the surge in killings this year across the Circle City.

“It’s not something the police department is going to be able to do by themselves,” said Sandlin. “We need to do something dramatic and different than the way we’ve been doing it.”

Both the death Thursday morning and the one on Fox Harbour on Saturday remain unsolved.

In the meantime, Sen. Sandlin says anyone with specific suggestions on combating the violence can contact his officer at the statehouse.