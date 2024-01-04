INDIANAPOLIS — A man described by authorities as an “illegally armed serial bank robber” will now spend over 22 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to several felonies.

Gary Sistrunk, a 62-year-old Indianapolis man, has been sentenced to 22.5 years for charges of armed bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after pleading guilty, the US Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Court documents allege that in Nov. 2019, Sistrunk and an unknown male robbed the German American Bank in Columbus for over $10,000 in cash.

“The robbers forced the bank tellers and a lone customer into a back room, threatening them not to move for 15 minutes or else they would be killed,” the US Attorney’s Office said.

Then, in Jan. 2020, police said Sistrunk alone robbed a Regions Bank in Fishers while armed. After threatening the window teller, investigators said Sistrunk left with $10,327.00 in cash.

At the time of the robbery, police said Sistrunk had an outstanding Marion County warrant for armed robbery and confinement. Several tips from the public identified Sistrunk as the suspect in the Anderson and Fishers robberies.

Sistrunk was arrested in late Jan. 2020 on the outstanding Marion County warrant. Police said that during a search of his hotel room, officers found a Springfield Arms handgun, the clothing Sistrunk wore when he committed the robbery on Jan. 28, 2020, and around $4,000 cash.

According to federal law, Sistrunk is prohibited from ever possessing a firearm because he is a convicted felon. According to federal authorities, he was convicted in both Marion and Shelby counties for armed robbery and criminal confinement for his role in four separate robberies in 2012 and 2014.

“This criminal has engaged in a pattern of violence throughout his life,” said Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Several years in prison for prior armed robberies did not convince him to change his behavior. The sentence imposed here should serve as a warning to repeat, violent offenders—reducing violence is a top priority for this office, and repeat offenders face lengthy terms in federal prison. I commend the FBI and Fishers Police Department, and our federal prosecutor, for their work to quickly arrest the defendant and hold him accountable.”

Sistrunk’s sentence was imposed by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt. Judge Pratt also ordered that Sistrunk be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release from federal prison. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Corbin D. Houston, who prosecuted this case.