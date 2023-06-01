INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Capitol Police is asking for the public’s help identifying several suspects in recent downtown Indianapolis burglaries occurring on state property.
In a release sent Thursday afternoon, ISP said capitol police units need public assistance finding people responsible for two separate burglary incidents.
The first incident, ISP said, occurred between April 6 and April 13 when four individuals who are shown below allegedly broke into a White River State Park business. The four people, police said, stole property from inside. Photos of the suspects, provided by ISP, can be seen below:
The second incident ISP said capitol police are investigating occurred around 6:20 p.m. on May 18 when a suspect stole a Segway from an IMAX parking garage. The suspect can be seen riding the Segway in photos provided by ISP below:
Anyone with information on either burglary is being encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.