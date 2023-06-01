INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Capitol Police is asking for the public’s help identifying several suspects in recent downtown Indianapolis burglaries occurring on state property.

In a release sent Thursday afternoon, ISP said capitol police units need public assistance finding people responsible for two separate burglary incidents.

The first incident, ISP said, occurred between April 6 and April 13 when four individuals who are shown below allegedly broke into a White River State Park business. The four people, police said, stole property from inside. Photos of the suspects, provided by ISP, can be seen below:

Suspect photo via ISP Suspect photo via ISP Suspect photo via ISP Suspect photo via ISP Suspect photo via ISP

The second incident ISP said capitol police are investigating occurred around 6:20 p.m. on May 18 when a suspect stole a Segway from an IMAX parking garage. The suspect can be seen riding the Segway in photos provided by ISP below:

Suspect photo via ISP Suspect photo via ISP Suspect photo via ISP

Anyone with information on either burglary is being encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.