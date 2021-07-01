Indiana State Capitol Police seeking individuals linked to criminal mischief case, burglary

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Capitol Police are looking to identify several individuals in connection with a criminal mischief case.

Police said it happened around 12:20 a.m. on June 15 on the first floor of the IMAX parking garage located at White River State Park.

Investigators said the individuals are believed to have caused “extensive damage” to a state vehicle parked there.

The same individuals may also be responsible for burglarizing a business on state property around 1:30 a.m. on June 26 before setting off from the 600 block of Washington Street.

Anyone with information should call Indiana State Capitol Police at 317-234-2131 or contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or by visiting www.crimetips.org.