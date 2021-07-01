Indiana State Capitol Police seeking individuals linked to criminal mischief case, burglary

Indianapolis Area Crime
Posted: / Updated:
  • Photos via Indiana State Capitol Police
  • Photo via Indiana State Capitol Police
  • Photo via Indiana State Capitol Police
  • Photo via Indiana State Capitol Police
  • Photo via Indiana State Capitol Police
  • Photo via Indiana State Capitol Police

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Capitol Police are looking to identify several individuals in connection with a criminal mischief case.

Police said it happened around 12:20 a.m. on June 15 on the first floor of the IMAX parking garage located at White River State Park.

Investigators said the individuals are believed to have caused “extensive damage” to a state vehicle parked there.

The same individuals may also be responsible for burglarizing a business on state property around 1:30 a.m. on June 26 before setting off from the 600 block of Washington Street.

Anyone with information should call Indiana State Capitol Police at 317-234-2131 or contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or by visiting www.crimetips.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News