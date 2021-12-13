Indiana State Police investigate 64 interstate shootings as troubling trend rises

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a rising number of interstate shootings, including a Monday morning deadly crash and possible shooting on I-465N just south of the Crawfordsville Road exit.

28-year-old Miguel Emery was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital.

Speedway Police first responded to the crash on I-465 North near 21st Street just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. They found a single vehicle involved in the crash.

“If they have a dash camera and they happened to be driving on I-465 this morning between like 3 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on the west side, we’re asking them to take a look at that dashcam or just give us a call and we’re happy to take a look at that footage as well,” Sgt. John Perrine, ISP Public Information Officer, said.

ISP reports a drastic increase in the number of shootings on the interstate in the Indy area. While the motive is still under investigation in Monday’s case, ISP says most of them are targeted.

“In the Indianapolis area alone on our interstates, we’ve had 64 shootings to date this year,” Perrine said.

Perrine said ISP investigated 23 interstate shootings in 2020 and 12 in 2019.

“We would like to answer the why,” Perrine said. “We would like to know why this is happening so that we could prevent it, but the motives for these are different in almost each one. We do relate a lot of them to road rage incidents.”

Darryl Hunt is a truck driver who drives between 40 and 50 miles each day. He said he has noticed a change in drivers’ behaviors.

“Just seems like everybody’s in a hurry,” Hunt said. “Everybody’s trying to get to where they’re going, not worried about anybody else, just worried about themselves just trying to get there.”

The fact ISP has investigated 64 shootings this year certainly concerns Hunt.

“I mean it’s alarming, to say the least,” Hunt said. “I guess people are thinking if they get on the interstate, they’ll be able to get away, but it’s just, it makes the situation worse with the speed and combined with what they’re doing and not worried about anyone else.”

If you have any information about this shooting or any others, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.