INDIANAPOLIS — A State Trooper and another driver were both injured Wednesday after a squad car was reportedly rear-ended on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine, the crash occurred around 10:35 a.m. as ISP Trooper Joe Malone was stopped on the North Split near mile marker 112.

Sgt. Perrine said Trooper Malone was sitting in his patrol car protecting a crash scene that was ahead of him in the northbound lane, near the northbound ramp.

At 10:36 a.m., Sgt. Perrine said a car hit the rear of Trooper Malone’s squad car. Photos of the damaged cars, provided by ISP, can be seen below:

Sgt. Perrine confirmed on social media that Trooper Malone suffered minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the car that hit Malone’s car was taken to a local hospital, according to ISP.

“The investigation into the circumstances are ongoing,” Sgt. Perrine said.

No other information was immediately provided by Indiana State Police.