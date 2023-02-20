LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana police are investigating a “possible abduction” after a Lafayette woman says she was held against her will in the woods.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office was called around 2 p.m. Sunday by a female reporting that she had been in a wooded area in the 5500 block of State Road 26 E. in Lafayette when a person held her against her will.

The victim told authorities her hands had been bound by a male after she drove to the woods.

“The victim was able to return to her vehicle and drive to a nearby location after the male left the area,” a sheriff’s office report reads. “The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim was treated and released.”

The sheriff’s office K9 division searched the woods where the woman said the incident occurred, but no one was found. The office’s criminal investigation division is handling the case.

“Based on the information known at the time of this release, the Sheriff’s Office believes this to be an isolated situation because the victim reported that she allegedly knew the male involved in the incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

No additional details were released by the sheriff’s office.