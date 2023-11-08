WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield police are investigating after a teen reportedly shot at a coach’s vehicle while leaving the Pacers Athletic Center.

Officers said on Nov. 5, they were called to the center around 6:30 p.m. on a shots fired complaint. An altercation occurred following a basketball game inside the facility.

The 17-year-old reportedly followed a coach out toward the coach’s vehicle, yelling at the coach. The teen then fired three rounds in the direction of the vehicle as the coach left the area.

This caused damage to four other vehicles. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

On Nov. 7, Westfield detectives arrested the 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis for the shooting.

He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail for preliminary charges of:

Attempted murder;

criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon;

criminal mischief;

unlawful carrying of a handgun.

This is an ongoing investigation. It is unclear if the teen will be waived to adult court after he is formally charged by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.