INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement in Marion County are asking for the public’s help in finding a “serious violent felon” who has been wanted since December for illegal gun possession.

Terry Alexander mugshot

According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Terry Alexander is wanted out of Marion County as of June 19 on a warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.

The original warrant for the same charge was first issued on Dec. 22, 2022, Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday.

Alexander, shown to the right, is described by law enforcement as a 6’1″, 165-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts is being asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).