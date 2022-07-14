INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal history will now serve time in federal prison.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced that Santana Kendall has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

The sentence comes after an August 2021 traffic stop resulted in a high-speed chase. During the chase, Kendall ran a red light, drove on the wrong side of traffic, and ran several stop signs.

After Kendall was able to get away from police, he parked at a residence and ran away, discarding a backpack. Court documents state the backpack contained a loaded firearm, sizeable amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, oxycontin pills, syringes, marijuana, a digital scale, and $5,517 in U.S. currency.

Police were able to eventually arrest Kendall. While pleading guilty, the office said Kendall admitted he possessed the controlled substances with the intent to distribute them. He had the gun to help in his drug trafficking activities.

The office also says Kendall is a career offender as a result of his multiple prior felony drug-dealing convictions. As part of the sentence, Kendall is ordered to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together law enforcement and the community to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.