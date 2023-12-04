INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2022, Indianapolis metro police arrested 31-year-old Michael Spencer at a gas station on an outstanding warrant for intimidation of a domestic partner and a probation violation associated with a previous armed robbery conviction.

During a search of Spencer, officers found a .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine containing 20 live rounds in his waistband.

Spencer was convicted of armed robbery in 2010 and 2015. These felony convictions prohibit Spencer from ever legally possessing a firearm.

“Abusers with guns pose an extreme danger to those closest to them. That’s why it’s so important to prosecute illegally armed criminals and disrupt the domestic violence cycle,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “This defendant continued to illegally carry a gun even after multiple armed robbery convictions and an outstanding warrant for domestic violence. The serious prison sentence imposed will protect the public from the defendant for several years and sends a message to him and others like him about the consequences of continuing to illegally carry guns.”

The FBI and IMPD investigated this case.

The judge also ordered that Spencer be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release from federal prison and pay a $900 fine.