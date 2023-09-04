INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is behind bars and accused of a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend on the city’s west side.

Police believe the victim was riding his motorcycle northbound on Lynhurst Drive when he was hit by the driver of a pickup truck who then sped away.

With candles still flickering, a growing display of flowers has sprung up at the intersection of Lynhurst and Kelly Street, where Wilman Ayala was killed in the hit-and-run crash.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” said the victim’s son, Wilman Ayala. “He was a strong man. We always thought he was invincible.”

Family shared picture of Wilman Ayala

Wilman shared the same name as his father, who helped lead a local motorcycle club and loved to ride, but not as much as he loved his family.

”He’s a great man,” said the victim’s oldest son, Kevin Ayala. “We love him, and we’re gonna miss him.”

“I know he was a happy guy,” said the victim’s wife, Ofelia Rose Garcia. “He always cared about family.”

Police say the suspect who allegedly fled the scene, 39-year-old Christina Day, was located a short time after the crash.

Police reports claim she was driving while impaired and was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death as well as causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

“She destroyed our family,” said Garcia.

Booking photo of Christina Day

Court records also show Day has been cited at least 10 times over the last 15 years for not having a valid drivers license and driving while suspended.

Ayala’s family, who spent part of their Labor Day refreshing the makeshift memorial at the scene of the crash, believes the deadly accident was avoidable and shared some advice for anyone who considers driving while intoxicated.

“My message is stay home, call an Uber and don’t drive because stuff can happen,” Kevin Ayala said. “If it doesn’t happen to you, it could happen to someone else.”

“I mean it could happen to anybody,” Wilman Ayala said. “If you decide to get behind the wheel under the influence, you could be devastating another family. You should have that in your mind, that anything can happen while you’re drunk.”

Day remains behind bars pending the filing of formal charges. She is due in court for an initial hearing later this week.

Coincidentally, Ayala was in the same motorcycle club as 39-year-old Frank Brito.

Brito was shot and killed riding his motorcycle last week on Indy’s near northeast side.

Police say Brito was riding his motorcycle near 34th and Emerson when shots were fired and Brito crashed into a front yard.

No arrests have been made in that case.

Although the two victims were friends, the deaths aren’t otherwise connected.