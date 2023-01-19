INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted felon from Indianapolis was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison after a high-speed chase in April 2019 ended with police discovering he was in possession of firearms.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Patrick Owens, 33, of Indianapolis was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents reveal that Owens was pulled over during a traffic stop on April 12, 2019, and ended up fleeing from police. Owens reportedly led officers on a high-speed pursuit across I-65 and I-465 where at one point he reportedly struck an SUV after fishtailing across three lanes.

Police said Owens eventually crashed on 96th Street after trying to swerve through a construction site but ended up hitting a power pole. Owens then fled on foot but was caught by officers.

Police report that a loaded handgun and two loaded magazines were found in Owens’ car. Owen also tried to ditch a loaded handgun while running from police which was recovered.

Court records show that Owens is a convicted felon previously charged with burglary, resisting law enforcement, and carrying a handgun without a license meaning he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

As part of Owens’ sentencing, he was ordered to pay $6,778 in restitution to the owner of the SUV he struck during the police pursuit.