INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter was arrested Tuesday at an IFD station for charges that include domestic battery.

Private Nathaniel Waldroup, 28, was arrested for an off-duty incident relating to domestic battery.

Waldroup is facing charges that include the following: Criminal Confinement Using Vehicle, Kidnapping Using Vehicle, Strangulation, Domestic Battery, and Battery.

Waldroup has been an active firefighter with IFD and has served the department for two years. He is currently on leave without pay.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.