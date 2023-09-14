INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested twice in 2023 on similar gun-related and drug-related charges that resulted in the forfeiture of more than $17,500 in cash as well as guns, drugs and vehicles, according to officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials said that Glenn Taylor was first arrested on Jan. 26 at a home on the near east side of Indianapolis. According to an IMPD news release, IMPD East District Violent Crimes Task Force, with the assistance of SWAT and East District Violent Reduction Teams, executed a search warrant at the home that resulted in Taylor and another man being detained.

When police searched the home, officials said in the release that the following items were located:

A stolen handgun;

$8,092 in cash, which was held at the time for forfeiture;

50 grams of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.

In relation to this case, Taylor was charged with:

One count of dealing in cocaine, an amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony;

One count of dealing in methamphetamine, an amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony;

One count of dealing in narcotic drugs with at least one gram but less than five grams, a Level 3 felony;

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.

IMPD detectives identified Taylor as a person who was involved in an incident in September, the release said. Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained Taylor. A search warrant was granted at a home on the near east side of Indianapolis, as well as Taylor’s vehicle.

The release said that detectives located the following items during the searches:

35g fentanyl;

455g of marijuana;

Two handguns;

$9,471, which was held at the time for forfeiture;

Ammunition and gun magazines;

Items use for manufacturing narcotics;

Three vehicles.

In relation to the September incident, Taylor was once again arrested and charged with:

One count of dealing in cocaine, an amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony;

Two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, an amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony;

One count of possession of 28 or more grams of cocaine, a Level 3 felony;

Two counts of possession of 28 or more grams of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony;

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony;

One count of dealing in marijuana when the defendant has a prior conviction for drug dealing, a Level 5 felony;

One count of possession of marijuana when the defendant has a prior drug offense conviction, a Level 6 felony.

According to court documents, a pretrial hearing surrounding bail revocation in the January case is scheduled for Taylor at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

A jury trial in the case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25.

In relation to Taylor’s September case, a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024 and a jury trial later that month.