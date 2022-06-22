INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is back behind bars after his latest felony conviction. This time he will serve time in federal prison.

On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana announced that Leonard Williamson Jr. was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison. The sentencing comes after a jury found Williamson guilty of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Williamson was arrested by officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) on February 7, 2021, after running away from an arrest attempt. Officers were trying to arrest him for several outstanding warrants.

While running away from police, court documents detail that Williamson threw a bag containing crack cocaine on the ground. Officers recovered the cocaine and $4,942 in cash at the time of the arrest.

The Attorney’s Office says Williamson has several prior felony convictions, including dealing and possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The jury in this case also returned verdicts of not guilty to firearms charges.

As part of the sentence, Judge Hanlon ordered Williamson to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.