MARION COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged after he allegedly raped and inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl a number of times.

According to court documents filed earlier this year in Marion County, 44-year-old Alfred Zuk was charged with two counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and one count of sexual conduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, in relation to multiple incidents between November 2018 and November 2019.

According to documents, officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to an apartment on the west side of Indianapolis on a disturbance call. When police arrived, they found that Zuk was having an argument with a woman when she found out that he had allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl since she was 11 years old.

Officers found that Zuk had a history of claims that he touched and talked with juvenile females inappropriately. Officials said in July 2021, officials interviewed the 15-year-old after a report alleged that she was raped by Zuk. After she denied the claims, the assessment was “closed out as unsubstantiated.”

In an interview with police, the 15-year-old girl allegedly told police that Zuk’s alleged behavior began when she was 11 years old. She said that Zuk “did things with her that she used to believe were normal, but she now recognized that those things were wrong.” This included inappropriate touching and rape.

When Zuk was interviewed by police, Zuk “initially denied any incidents of ever inappropriately touching anyone… (and) stated he did not groom or derive sexual gratification” from the 15-year-old girl. Zuk later said he had never done anything sexual with the girl, but “he had been placed into various sexual situations” with the girl.

In a separate Marion County case, Zuk was charged with one count of sexual battery, a Level 6 felony and a related misdemeanor in relation to an incident in February, according to additional court documents.

According to the Marion County court documents, a remote status conference for Zuk’s charges in both cases is scheduled for the morning of Oct. 2.