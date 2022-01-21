Indianapolis man charged in gun trafficking case

INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man charged in a firearm trafficking case is accused of buying guns from stores and selling them to people who could not legally purchase the weapons.

The U.S. Department of Justice said De’Angelo Carnell bought 19 handguns from federally licensed gun stores in the Indianapolis area over a two-month period.

“These purchases were typically made on behalf of other people who could not legally buy guns at these stores,” the DOJ said in a release. “Carnell would then provide the firearms to these persons and accept a fee in exchange.”

One of the handguns was confiscated in Chicago during a traffic stop, the DOJ noted.

Carnell is facing 13 counts of making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms and dealing in firearms without a license. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years of imprisonment for each count of making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms, and up to five years of imprisonment for dealing in firearms without a license.