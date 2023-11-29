FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged with child molestation after he reportedly performed oral sex on a minor while she was at daycare in late 2022.

According to court documents filed earlier this month in Johnson County, 66-year-old Porter Vaughn was charged with one count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, in relation to an incident that reportedly occurred in 2022.

In late December 2022, a mother of a juvenile went to the Franklin Police Department after her daughter said Vaughn had allegedly performed oral sex on her at daycare, with the victim telling the mother that Vaughn had licked her.

The documents said the child goes to daycare at a home and Vaughn was in a relationship with the person who hosted the daycare. The child was taken to a doctor where they reportedly saw irritation in the genital area and a sexual assault examination occurred.

In an interview, Vaughn told police he did not touch the child in an inappropriate manner. He claimed he left the bathroom after he drew a bath for the child and said the juvenile was told multiple times to get her hands out of her pants and the irritation was from the child’s scratching.

In August 2023, officials said in the documents that the results from the sexual assault examination said the results of the swabs “were either not sufficient or no male DNA (was) detected.” In October, the mother told police that the child “still talks” about Vaughn reportedly licking her.

According to court documents, an initial hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday morning.