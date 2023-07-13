INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man has been arrested and charged with murder after a deadly robbery last summer.

Indianapolis police say detectives charged 20-year-old Jerry Poge Monday for felony murder and robbery. Pogue was already in police custody at the time for an unrelated incident.

On June 17, 2022 just before 2 a.m. IMPD was called to Stuart Street on the city’s near northeast side for a person shot. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Ervin Crabtree.

Crabtree was taken to the local hospital in critical condition but died later that morning. A child was also found in the house but wasn’t hurt.

The ongoing investigation led detectives to identify Poge as a possible suspect for the shooting. He was officially charged on Monday.

Poge is being charged with felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 2 Felony.

An initial hearing has been scheduled for July 18 at 1:30 p.m.