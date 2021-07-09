Indianapolis man facing multiple charges in connection with deadly 2020 crash on Muncie Bypass

MUNCIE, Ind. — After an investigation spanning ten months, an Indianapolis man faces charges in connection with a deadly crash on the Muncie Bypass.

Melvin Lee Weaver, 29, was arrested this week and taken to the Delaware County Jail. Investigators said Weaver was behind the wheel of a pickup truck on Sept. 26, 2020, when he failed to see two vehicles stopped for a red light at McGalliard Road.

The truck hit a sports car driven by Matthew Adams, 28, of Tipton; the sports car then careened into a second vehicle at the red light.

Adams died at the crash scene. His wife, 27-year-old Anna Adams survived the crash, as did 35-year-old Karmen Harvey, the driver of the other car hit during the incident. Both were transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

When interviewed after the crash, Weaver initially gave police his father’s name and birth year of 1973. When police ran the information, however, they noticed Weaver didn’t match the picture that came up during the search. Weaver told police he “wasn’t thinking right” and gave them his correct birthdate.

Image of crash aftermath via Indiana State Police

A subsequent records check revealed that Weaver’s driving privileges had been suspended. Investigators believe Weaver was traveling in excess of 90 mph before the crash; data recovered from his vehicle revealed he’d been going 75 mph just seconds before impact.

In a recorded statement, Weaver had told police he’d set his cruise control between 55 and 65 mph, according to court documents.

He now faces several charges in connection with the crash, including reckless homicide, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.

Weaver faces additional charges related to driving infractions in Marion and Johnson counties.

According to Indiana State Police, he had an active warrant for possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia in Marion County. In Johnson County, he’s accused of driving while suspended and speeding. He failed to show up for hearings in either of those cases, according to court records.