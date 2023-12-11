INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been federally indicted in relation to a string of eight reported east side robberies at various stores from July through October.

According to court documents, filed in November in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana Indianapolis division, Tyler Teague was charged with 16 federal charges, two for each reported robbery incident.

This comes after Teague was arrested in mid-October by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Employees at a Family Dollar reported to police on Oct. 15 that a man wearing a ski mask, sunglasses and a pair of purple surgical gloves walked into the store, pointed a gun at them and demanded money. Police eventually tracked down his vehicle to the 500 block of S. Audubon Road. Teague was taken into custody after a brief chase.

For each reported incident, Teague was charged with one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. This brought a total of 16 federal charges against Teague.

According to the indictment, Teague was linked to the following robbery incidents throughout the east side of Indianapolis:

July 21: Dollar General, located at 8760 Southeastern Ave.

July 27: Dollar General, located at 8323 East Washington St.

Aug. 11: Dollar General, located at 1801 Emerson Ave.

Aug. 15: Walgreens, located at 6745 East Southport Rd.

Sept. 19: CVS, located at 87935 Brookville Rd.

Sept. 25: Walgreens, located at 11025 East Washington St.

Oct. 7: Walgreens, located at 5095 East Thompson Rd.

Oct. 15: Family Dollar, located at 3757 East New York St.

The indictment said that if Teague is convicted of the robbery-related counts of the indictment, Teague will be required to forfeit the money stolen from each establishment charged in the indictment.

If Teague is convicted of the weapons-related charges in the indictment, Teague will be required to forfeit a Polymer 80 9mm handgun as well as all recovered ammunition.