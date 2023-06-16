INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man has been found guilty by a federal jury of trafficking meth, fentanyl and illegal firearm possession.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana says 42-year-old Steve Lamar Brown was found guilty of seven felony charges.

According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial between September 2020 and February 2021 Brown was observed and recorded on video selling over 50 grams of meth on three separate occasions. The recordings show Brown clearly weighing drugs and counting the money he received in exchange.

On February 23 in 2021 Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) tried to stop Brown in his car to arrest him but he refused to comply. Officers eventually stopped Brown, searched his vehicle and found a loaded .380 caliber pistol in the glove box.

Later that day law enforcement including Task Force officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and IMPD served a search warrant on Brown’s home. Inside the house officers found a “trove” of illegal drugs, tools of the drug trade, personal documents and eight firearms including three assault rifles, four handguns and a shotgun.

Brown has multiple prior convictions for felony offenses including robbery which he was on parole when he committed the additional federal crimes. As a result of the past convictions, he is prohibited from having firearms or ammunition under federal law.

The DEA and IMPD investigated this case. Brown was found guilty of five counts of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, one count of firearm possession by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm in assistance to a drug trafficking crime.

Brown will be sentenced at a later date. He faces up to life in prison and 10 years of supervised release following his release from prison.