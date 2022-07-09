INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, IMPD was dispatched to the 1100 block of Ridgeview Drive on report of a death investigation.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside the location in a vehicle, suffering from injuries consistent with “undisclosed trauma”, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is being ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov