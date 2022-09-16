INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to methamphetamine dealing charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

LeMarkus Hamilton, age 32, was ordered to spend 292 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court documents state that on August 25 of 2021, officers conducting a narcotics investigation involving Hamilton saw him leave his Indianapolis home and drive to a fast-food restaurant near East 21st Street. When Hamilton entered the restaurant, officers following him inside and arrested him on several active warrants.

Police searched his vehicle and found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with a loaded fifty-round drum magazine, the DOJ said.

Officers continued their investigation at Hamilton’s home and interviewed his sister as she was about to drive away. The DOJ said Hamilton’s sister admitted that she and the mother of Hamilton’s child removed drugs and guns from the residence, placed them in the vehicle and left. Authorities said the mother of Hamilton’s child was also interviewed and admitted that the guns and drugs belonged to Hamilton.

Inside the vehicle, police found four rifles, two handguns, 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 767 grams of ecstasy pills, marijuana, scales, packaging and a large sum of U.S. currency, according to the DOJ.

When interviewed by police, Hamilton admitted that he possessed the firearms and drugs seized from his vehicle and person, as well as his child’s mother’s vehicle, the DOJ noted.