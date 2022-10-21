INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to nearly beating his girlfriend to death in January 2020.

Court records show that Dawann Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and attempted obstruction of law, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement that saw three of the other charges originally levied against him dismissed by the court.

Martin was sentenced to nine years in prison along with being ordered to seek substance abuse and mental health evaluation and treatment while in custody.

According to previous reports, Martin beat and choked an ex-girlfriend on her birthday, nearly killing her in the process. The woman was hospitalized due to her injuries and had to receive three facial surgeries and a wrist procedure after the beating.

Martin turned himself in at the Allen County Jail, in Fort Wayne, on Jan. 25, 2020.