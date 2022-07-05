INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis mail carrier over an argument about non-delivery caused by an aggressive dog.

On Tuesday, Tony Cushingberry-Mays pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The charge stemmed from the April 2020 murder of Angela Summers while she was working her mail route.

Court documents show the United States Postal Service suspended mail delivery at his home because of an aggressive dog. Investigators say he confronted Summers on a neighbor’s porch and demanded mail.

President of the postal union Paul Toms told FOX59 in 2020 that there was a history of issues at the address where the shooting happened. The USPS sent the home letters warning them about the dog before telling them to go to the post office to make alternate arrangements of how to get their mail delivered.

The union representative also believed Cushingberry was angry over not getting the stimulus check delivered to the home.

“An issue like this had been brought up, then the mail was curtailed and that’s the first phase of it to get it taken care of,” Toms told FOX59 in our 2020 report. “It escalated to this, who could have thought that this would happen. It’s a senseless tragedy.”

Witnesses saw Summers and Cushingberry arguing. Summers sprayed him with mace, and that’s when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the chest. Police said he admitted to firing one shot, and he reportedly said he only meant to scare her.

The federal court has yet to publish the sentence that Cushingberry faces. We will provide that information when it becomes available.